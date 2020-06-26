Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery BR-72 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 6 crore!

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery Result 2020: If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery Result 2020: If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery BR-72 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Thursday announced the results of its seasonal Summer Bumper Lottery BR-72. The first prize of Rs 6 crore. The second prize is worth Rs 25 lakh and Rs 5 lakh is the third prize. The consolation prize is Rs 1,00,000.

The live results were announced at 3 pm. Official results are available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 200.

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery BR-72 Today Results: Check here

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The monsoon lottery is part of the state government’s two seasonal jackpots, the other one being the summer bumper lottery. The state government also organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd