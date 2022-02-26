scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Must Read

Students from Kerala stranded in eastern Ukraine amid fast-depleting supplies

They worry that evacuation won’t be as easy in their case as in western Ukraine because the country shares its border with Russia in the east

By: Express News Service | Kochi |
February 26, 2022 3:46:20 pm
While attempts are on to evacuate students through Poland or Romania, it is little solace for Devi’s group as they fear that it would only work for those in the western part of the nation (Express, file)

Even as Russian forces close in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and continue to attack locations including Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odessa and Sumy, more than 15,000 Indian students continue to remain stuck in bunkers and metro stations in that country awaiting a safe return home.

“I woke up to the sound of explosion yesterday morning at 5. I thought it might be an airplane, but it was a missile,” says Lakshmi Devi. A third-year student of Kharkiv National Medical University in northeast Ukraine, Devi hails from Kannur in Kerala.

Russian invasion of Ukraine |Top 10 developments today

After the attack, the students were asked to leave their apartments or hostels and take shelter at bunkers, basements or metro stations. They braved the night inside a packed subway station even as the temperature dropped to nearly -2 degrees Celsius. The group of nine, including Devi, other students from Kerala and a few Ukrainian nationals, later moved to a bunker with very limited food, water and other facilities.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Students find refuge inside a packed subway station
Explained |What India’s abstention on UNSC vote means

Holding on to essential supplies while sharing space in the poorly lit bunker, Devi says the group is afraid, but they try to visit their apartments or step out of the congested space occasionally to buy groceries, despite the dangers outside.

“I could hear the last explosion about less than 30 minutes ago. Everyone is panicked to the core. We always hear about war, but we never expected this danger upon ourselves,” she adds.

Watch |Russian missile strikes high-rise residential building in Kyiv

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had announced that since the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements were being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. While attempts are on to evacuate students through the neighbouring countries of Poland or Romania, it is little solace for Devi’s group as they fear that it would only work for those in the western part of the nation. Students in eastern Ukraine can’t be evacuated as easily as those in the west because the country shares its border with Russia in the east.

A student stays in a bunker

While back home their families are immersed in fervent prayers, the students worry about losing contact in the event of a network outage or if they are no longer able to charge their phones.

More from Kerala

Amid fast-depleting resources, dipping temperature and increasing physical weakness, the students have pleaded with the authorities to make arrangements for their escape from the warfront.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 26: Latest News

Advertisement