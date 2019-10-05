Kerala: Student critical after hammer falls on his head at sports meet

In a freak mishap, a 17-year-old student sustained grievous injuries after he was struck on the head by a hammer thrown by one of the competitors during the 63rd Kerala State Junior Athletics Championships at the Pala Synthetic Stadium Friday.

The condition of Abheel Johnson, plus one student of St Thomas Higher Secondary School in Pala, continues to remain critical even after he underwent a surgery at the Government Medical Hospital in Kottayam yesterday.

According to eyewitnesses, Abheel, who was a volunteer at the event, was moving between the fields when the hammer weighing around 3 kg fell on him from a distance of 35 metres, The Hindu reported.

The student was rushed to the hospital after he fell on the ground.

Pala police have filed a case of negligence against the organisers of the event under Section 338.

Sports Minister E P Jayarajan on Friday announced that the government will provide all necessary medical aid to the student and also directed the health department to ensure that the best treatment is given to him.

Expressing regret over the incident, Jayarajan assured stringent action against authorities if the latter was found guilty. He added that security measures must be increased in such events.