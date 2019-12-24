Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-189 Today Results announced: First prize is worth 70 lakh

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-189 Today Results: If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 24, 2019 3:03:07 pm
kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, ss189, ss 189 lottery result, sthree sakthi lottery, sthree sakthi lottery result, sthree sakthi lottery SS 189 result, kerala lottery result SS 189, kerala lottery result SS 189 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today sthree sakthi, kerala lottery result sthree sakthi, kerala lotteryresult sthree sakthi SS 189, sthree sakthi lottery SS 189 result today Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results:With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-189 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-189. The first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The Official results are available on www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-189 Today Results: Check here

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

