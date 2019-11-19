Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-184 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 70 lakh!

Toggle Menu
Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-184 Today Results: Live results will be streamed from 3 pm onwards. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-184 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will on Tuesday announce the results of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-184. The first prize is worth Rs 70 lakhs, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The official results will be available at http://www.keralalotteries.com. Live results will be streamed from 3 pm onwards. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

