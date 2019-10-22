Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-180 Today Results: Winner to get Rs 70 lakh

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-180 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will announce Tuesday the results of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-180.

The first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize will win Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will begin streaming on keralalotteries.com at 2.55 pm. The official results will be announced from 3.55 pm.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.