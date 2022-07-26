Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results Today: First prize is worth Rs 75 lakh

July 26, 2022 12:31:48 pm
Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department is set to announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-323 Lottery on Tuesday. The first prize is worth Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,0000 respectively.
The official results are available here. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.
With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.
Subscriber Only Stories
The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’Premium
‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Latest News
Adamas director Park Seung-woo on Ji Sung: ‘I could praise him every minute, every hour…’
DGCA did not find ‘any major significant finding or safety violation’: SpiceJet
Petrol Diesel Today Price: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
Chess Olympiad torch relay arrives in Coimbatore
Drunk truck driver runs over sleeping pilgrim, injures three in Karnataka’s Koppal
Koffee with Karan Season 7: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a ‘cheesy’ episode
Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva alleges phone tapping, Union Min says ‘let her call anyone’
Shakin’ bacon? Belgian researchers study pigs’ response to music
Cryptoverse: What crisis? Venture capitalists bet big on crypto
Young Ukrainians use techno parties to rebuild villages
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels driven away before CWG 2022