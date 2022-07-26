Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results Today: First prize is worth Rs 75 lakh

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department is set to announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-323 Lottery on Tuesday. The first prize is worth Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,0000 respectively.

The official results are available here. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.