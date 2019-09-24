Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-176 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 70 lakh!

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-176 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-176. The first prize is worth a whopping Rs 70 Lakh, while the second and third prizes will earn the winners Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-176 Today Results: check here

The results will be announced at 3 pm. The same will be available online 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. While the price of the entire booklet is Rs 750, a single ticket costs Rs 30.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, in case of the amount being more than Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.