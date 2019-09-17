Kerala State Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-175 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 70 lakh!

Kerala Lottery Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department Monday has announced the results of Kerala State Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-175 . While the first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The Official results are available now at http://www.keralalotteries.com/. While the price of the entire booklet is Rs 750, a single ticket costs Rs 30.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, in case of the amount being more than Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.