Kerala State Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-174 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 64 lakh

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-174 Today Results: If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results: The live results will be announced at 3 pm.

Kerala Lottery Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department Tuesday has announced the results of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-174. The first prize is worth Rs 65 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Official results will be available now at http://www.keralalotteries.com from 3 pm. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

