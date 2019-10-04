Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-140 Today Results: First Prize is worth Rs 60 lakh!

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-140 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will the results of Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-141. The first prize is of Rs 60 Lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. Official results are available now at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.
Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-141 Today Results: check here
With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.
There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.