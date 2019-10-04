Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-140 Today Results: First Prize is worth Rs 60 lakh!

Toggle Menu
Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-140 Today Results 04.10.19: Official results are available now at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

A large chunk of this revenue earned goes towards meeting costs of the state government’s social welfare schemes.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-140 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will the results of Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-141. The first prize is of Rs 60 Lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. Official results are available now at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

