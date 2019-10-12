Toggle Menu
Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-417 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 1 crore!https://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala/kerala-state-karunya-lottery-kr-417-today-results-announced-first-prize-is-worth-rs-1-crore-6065556/

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-417 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 1 crore!

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-417 Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

kerala lottery result, kerala lottery today results, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, karunya plus lottery, karunya plus lottery result, kn285, kn285 lottery result, karunya plus lottery kn 285 result, kerala lottery result kn 285, kerala lottery result kn 285 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today karunyaplus, kerala lottery result karunya plus
Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-417 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Karunya Lottery KN-417. The first prize is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1,00,000 respectively.

The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR 417 Today Results: Check here

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android