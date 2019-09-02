Kerala state employees to get week-long holiday beginning September 8

Kerala state government employees are in for a treat as they are set to get a week-long holiday in the second week of this month, beginning September 8. Kerala government offices and state-run public sector units (PSUs) will reopen only on 16 September with a number of state holidays falling between the dates.

Beginning September 8, which is Sunday, following holidays will be observed throughout the week:

September 9 – Moharram

September 10- Uthradom Onnam Onam

September 11- Thiruvonam

September 12- Moonam Onam

September 13- Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthy

September 14- Second Saturday

September 15- Sunday

In contrast, the central government offices in the state will be closed only for two days, September 9 and September 11. A regional committee which declares the local holidays in the state might decide to declare the Moharram holiday on September 10 so that employees get a two-day break, sources said.

This year, the Onam festivities will begin September 1 and continue till September 13. The most important day of the festival, Thiruvonam will be celebrated on September 11.