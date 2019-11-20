Toggle Menu
Kerala State Akshaya Lottery AK-420 Today Results: First prize is Rs 60 lakh!https://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala/kerala-state-akshaya-lottery-ak-420-today-results-first-prize-is-rs-60-lakh-6128213/

Kerala State Akshaya Lottery AK-420 Today Results: First prize is Rs 60 lakh!

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-420 Results Today: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

Kerala Lottery Today Results: kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, akshaya lottery, akshaya lottery result, akshaya lottery ak 420 result, kerala lottery result ak 420, kerala lottery result ak 420 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today akshaya, kerala lottery result akshaya, kerala lotteryresult akshaya ak 420
Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-420 Results Today: If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. (Representational Image)

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-420 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department today announce the results of Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-420. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-420 Today Results: Check here

The Official results will be available at http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android