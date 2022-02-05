Kerala secretariat staffer suspended over WhatsApp post about Pinarayi Vijayan

Updated: February 5, 2022 7:53:37 pm
An office attendant working at the Kerala government secretariat here has been suspended on charges of making defamatory comments about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on WhatsApp.
A Manikuttan, a staffer of the public administration department and a member of the pro-Congress association of secretariat employees, had posted photos of Vijayan, who was clad in trousers and had his shirt tucked in, along with senior CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan with the caption “goons in different attire”. The post was shared in a WhatsApp group of office attendants at the secretariat.
The suspension came after some staffers at the secretariat complained to the chief minister’s office.
