Saturday, February 05, 2022
Kerala secretariat staffer suspended over WhatsApp post about Pinarayi Vijayan

A Manikuttan, a staffer of the public administration department and a member of the pro-Congress association of secretariat employees, had posted photos of Vijayan, who was clad in trousers and had his shirt tucked in, along with senior CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan with the caption "goons in different attire".

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: February 5, 2022 7:53:37 pm
dubai expo 2020, kerala, kerala cm dubai expo, duabi ruler tweets in malayalam, kerala cm arabic tweet, kerala dubai ties, indian expressPinarayi Vijayan at Dubai Expo. (Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)

An office attendant working at the Kerala government secretariat here has been suspended on charges of making defamatory comments about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on WhatsApp.

A Manikuttan, a staffer of the public administration department and a member of the pro-Congress association of secretariat employees, had posted photos of Vijayan, who was clad in trousers and had his shirt tucked in, along with senior CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan with the caption “goons in different attire”. The post was shared in a WhatsApp group of office attendants at the secretariat.

The suspension came after some staffers at the secretariat complained to the chief minister’s office.

