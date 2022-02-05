Kerala secretariat staffer suspended over WhatsApp post about Pinarayi Vijayan

An office attendant working at the Kerala government secretariat here has been suspended on charges of making defamatory comments about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on WhatsApp.

A Manikuttan, a staffer of the public administration department and a member of the pro-Congress association of secretariat employees, had posted photos of Vijayan, who was clad in trousers and had his shirt tucked in, along with senior CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan with the caption “goons in different attire”. The post was shared in a WhatsApp group of office attendants at the secretariat.

The suspension came after some staffers at the secretariat complained to the chief minister’s office.