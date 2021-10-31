scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Kerala: Over 2,000 school teachers yet to get vaccine

Education Minister V Sivankutty said 2,282 teachers in the state have not been vaccinated, and will not be allowed to hold physical classes in schools.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
October 31, 2021 5:34:50 am
Thermal scanning at a school in Palakkad. (PTI/File)

More than 2,000 teachers in Kerala are yet to take the coronavirus vaccine, with many of them citing their religious faith as among the reasons for not getting the jab, Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Saturday, as the state prepares to reopen schools for physical classes from November 1.

Sivankutty said 2,282 teachers in the state have not been vaccinated, and will not be allowed to hold physical classes in schools.

“A section of them have cited health reasons such as allergy, while others are keeping away from Covid-19 vaccine in the name of faith. The government wants all teachers to take vaccine shots considering the future of students. But we are not going to issue any order. It is better such teachers keep away from the school premises and they can take online classes,” he said.

Complete inoculation is mandatory for all teachers and non-teaching staff in Kerala’s schools — a method state officials hope will function as bio-bubble to prevent outbreaks.

There are 1.60 lakh school teachers and 20,000 non-teaching staff in the state.

