scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 26, 2021
MUST READ

Kerala school teacher gets 29-year RI for sexually assaulting student

The court here said the offence committed by the teacher was inhumane and barbaric.

By: PTI | Thrissur |
Updated: September 26, 2021 9:30:07 pm
The court here said the offence committed by the teacher was inhumane and barbaric.

A teacher has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 29 years by a Special Fast Track Court for sexually assaulting a first standard girl student.

The court here said the offence committed by the teacher was inhumane and barbaric.

“The perverted act of the convict on an innocent young girl of 6.5 years certainly calls for severe punishment and hence I decided to impose it on him,” the court said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The child narrated the incident to her parents who lodged a complaint.

The court said a teacher is considered to be the embodiment of knowledge, wisdom and fine qualities of life.

“Guru is a friend, a philosopher, guide, social engineer and nation-builder. In Indian philosophy, Guru occupies an exalted and envious position. His influence is not confined to an individual but it extends to families, institutions and education establishments, in fact, in all spheres of life. He imparts knowledge, teaches the values of life, provides guidance and building of the nation itself,” the court noted in the judgment.

Click here for more

According to the prosecution, the child, aged 6.5 years at the time of incident, was molested in 2012 by the teacher when he accompanied the students on a study tour from the school.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 26: Latest News

Advertisement