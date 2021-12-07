Kerala: 8 of 10 samples of Covid-19 positive cases return negative for Omicron, results of 2 awaited

In a relief for Kerala, eight samples of Covid-19 positive cases tested negative for the Omicron variant.

Health minister Veena George said 10 samples of Covid-19 patients, who had returned from “high risk” countries, were sent for genome sequencing. Of them, eight have returned negative and the results of the other two are awaited.

Genome sequencing is being done at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre For Biotechnology. The samples were sent from Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

The minister, however, warned that vigil should not be lowered although the first set of samples have returned negative for the Omicron variant.