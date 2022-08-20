Kerala ‘not Russia under Stalin’, says Opp as cops seek to extern Youth Cong leader over plane protest

The police’s recommendation to extern from Kerala’s Kannur district a local Youth Congress leader who had raised slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on a plane has come under fire from the Congress.
The Kannur city police recommended to the district executive magistrate that Farzeen Majeed be externed from the district and the stringent Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) be invoked.
On June 14, Majeed had raised slogans against Vijayan on board an Indigo flight soon after it landed in Thiruvananthapuram. Police had arrested Majeed and another Congress worker on attempt to murder charges, but the High Court granted them bail.
Later, K S Sabarinadhan, the state vice-president of the Youth Congress and a former legislator, was also arrested on charges of conspiracy based on a WhatsApp message regarding protesting against Vijayan amid fresh allegations against the Chief Minister related to the gold smuggling scandal.
On the move to extern Majeed, Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress said: “Vijayan should bear in mind that this is not Russia under Stalin.
Of the 19 cases against the YC leader, 12 are related to conducting agitations in violation of Covid-19 protocols. Then why is the government reluctant to use KAAPA against SFI state general secretary P M Arsho, who is facing 40 criminal cases, including attempt to murder cases and outraging the modesty of women. Why is the government not ready to arrest the goons who roam freely in Kerala,” he asked.
The move to slap KAAPA on a Youth Congress worker involved in a political protest comes close on the heels of police taking Opposition party leaders and workers into preventive custody across Kerala hours before Vijayan’s public functions.
