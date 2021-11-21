Kerala RSS worker murder: BJP to seek NIA probe

Six days after RSS worker S Sanjith was killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Palakkad district, the state unit of the BJP on Saturday said it would seek an NIA investigation into the matter.

Sanjith, 27, was attacked by a group of people in the presence of his wife Arshika on Monday morning in Elappully village. Local police are yet to make any arrests in the case.

Kerala BJP had alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the Popular Front of India (PFI), was behind the killing – an allegation denied by SDPI.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, state BJP chief K Surendran said he would meet Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday to seek an NIA probe into the killing. “BJP would conduct mass agitations against CPI(M)-SDPI nexus in Kerala. In the last five years, 10 RSS-BJP workers have been killed by the group. Police are yet to unravel the conspiracy behind these killings. In the killing of Sanjith, police are afraid of revealing the role of PFI and SDPI,” he alleged.

Surendran said the police were reluctant to arrest the accused due to a nexus between the ruling CPI(M) and SPDI. “CPI(M) is using SDPI to execute its barbaric policy of killing political rivals. Sanjith had faced threats in the past, but police did not take any action to protect his life,’’ Surendran added. The FIR on Sanjith’s killing, submitted in a local court, had stated that the murder was political in nature, but did not name any party.

In the Sanjith killing, the assailants chose a deserted stretch of road, which indicates planning, they said. On Tuesday, a day after the murder, five swords were found abandoned in the district. Police have intensified searches in Palakkad and neighbouring Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu, they said.