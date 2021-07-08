Kerala reports first confirmed case of Zika virus

A viral infection, Zika is spread by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes which also cause the spread of dengue and chikungunya.

Kerala on Thursday reported its first confirmed case of the Zika virus from Thiruvananthapuram.

The state has also identified 13 more suspected cases and has sent their samples to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

What is Zika?

Zika is a viral infection, spread by mosquitoes. The vector is the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which also spreads dengue and chikungunya. Additionally, infected people can transmit Zika sexually. First identified in Uganda in 1947 in monkeys, Zika was detected in humans five years later. Sporadic cases have been reported throughout the world since the 1960s, but the first outbreak happened only in 2007 in the Island of Yap in the Pacific. In 2015, a major outbreak in Brazil led to the revelation that Zika can be associated with microcephaly, a condition in which babies are born with small and underdeveloped brains.

How dangerous is Zika?

Fears around Zika primarily involve microcephaly, especially when pregnant women are infected. Generally, the virus is not considered dangerous to anyone other than pregnant women. Some countries that have had a Zika outbreak, including Brazil, reported a steep increase in Guillain-Barré syndrome — a neurological disorder that could lead to paralysis and death, according to WHO. In 2017, following a study on Brazil’s confirmed cases, the US National Institutes of Health study estimated the fatality rate at 8.3%.

Had Zika cases not been reported in India earlier, too?

In 2018, 80 cases of the Zika virus were detected in Jaipur. This was India’s first large outbreak of the virus.

In 2017, the WHO had issued a report that said: “On 15 May 2017, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare-Government of India (MoHFW) reported three laboratory-confirmed cases of Zika virus disease in Bapunagar area, Ahmedabad District, Gujarat State, India.”

In July 2017, the Health Ministry said in reply to a question in Parliament that there had been four Zika cases until then — the fourth case had been reported from Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.