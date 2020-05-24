Follow Us:
Sunday, May 24, 2020
COVID19

Kerala reports 62 cases, highest single-day spike

What has sent alarm bells ringing in the state administration is the fact that 33 per cent of the state’s 794 cases have been reported in the past two weeks.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: May 24, 2020 6:13:22 am
kerala, kerala covid cases, kerala covid death toll, coronavirus covid 19, kerala migrants The surge in case count is primarily due to the return of migrants from the Middle East and from hotspots in other parts of the country, especially Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. (AP)

Kerala on Saturday reported 62 Covid-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike since the first case was reported in the state on January 30.

The surge in case count is primarily due to the return of migrants from the Middle East and from hotspots in other parts of the country, especially Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal that the state should be informed in advance about special trains being sent.

