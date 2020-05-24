Kerala reports 62 cases, highest single-day spike

The surge in case count is primarily due to the return of migrants from the Middle East and from hotspots in other parts of the country, especially Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. (AP) The surge in case count is primarily due to the return of migrants from the Middle East and from hotspots in other parts of the country, especially Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. (AP)

Kerala on Saturday reported 62 Covid-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike since the first case was reported in the state on January 30.

What has sent alarm bells ringing in the state administration is the fact that 33 per cent of the state’s 794 cases have been reported in the past two weeks.

The surge in case count is primarily due to the return of migrants from the Middle East and from hotspots in other parts of the country, especially Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal that the state should be informed in advance about special trains being sent.

