Kerala rains: ‘Yellow alert’ sounded; heavy rains expected today

With Kerala expected to receive heavy rains till Saturday, the India Meteorological Department Tuesday issued a ‘yellow’ alert in all districts of the state, except Kasaragod, warning of heavy rains.

Parts of the state have been hit by torrential rains on Tuesday, forcing authorities to sound alerts. Photographs of heavy waterlogging in urban parts of Kochi and towns in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kottayam districts have also affected a smooth start to the 10-day Onam festivities.

District collectors have declared holidays for schools in flood-hit taluks in many central districts of the state.

Here’s a list of districts where a yellow alert has been issued:

Aug 30: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

Aug 31: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

Sept 1: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Sept 2: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Idukki, Kasaragod

As heavy rain is predicted, people have been asked to relocate to safer areas and follow the instructions of authorities.

With the sea current expected to be strong, those living along the coasts are to be on alert and relocate if asked to. Fisherfolks have been asked to secure their tools.

Fishing is prohibited along the Kerala coast from August 29 to September 1, and along the Lakshadweep coast from August 30 to September 1. Winds at speeds of 40 to 50 km/hr have been forecast.