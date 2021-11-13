Kerala rains: Orange alert in 6 districts; heavy showers predicted today

Several districts across Kerala are likely to experience heavy rainfall over the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest weather update for the southern state. An orange alert has been issued in six districts on Saturday, and an additional five districts for Sunday.

According to the IMD, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki are expected to witness heavy showers on Saturday. Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki will also experience downpours on Sunday, the state’s weather department warned.

In its weather bulletin on Friday evening, the IMD warned of “heavy to very heavy rainfall” across some “isolated places” in Kerala. The showers will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. According to the IMD bulletin, heavy rainfall will continue to lash Kerala till November 16.

According to IMD Thiruvananthapuram, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala between November 12-16. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in a few places between November 11-15.

Heavy damage due to rain in Thiruvananthapuram

There has been heavy damage due to the rain in Thiruvananthapuram district in the last 24 hours. In Neyyattinkara, at TB Junction, a portion of the national highway bridge has collapsed.

Meanwhile, in Vizhinjam, many shops and houses have been waterlogged after the Gangayar stream swelled. The shutters of the Aruvikkara dam were raised by 60 cms at 9 am today to release excess water.

Trains on the Trivandrum-Nagercoil route have been delayed after a mudslide on the railway tracks near Irani.

‘No need to open shutters as of now,’ says Water Resource Minister

Kerala’s Water Resource Minister Roshy Augustine said there was no need to open the shutters of Idukki dam as yet, as the water level is still under control.

“Right now, the water level in Idukki dam is 2,398.46 ft and it has remained mostly unchanged since morning. As of now, if the situation continues, there’s no need to open shutters. But if the water level rises to 2,399.03 ft, the level for issuing red alert, and if water is released from Mullaperiyar dam, then we will release some excess water from Idukki dam too. We already have the necessary permissions for opening of shutters,” Augustine said.

Meanwhile, the Idukki district collector said the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam of the Idukki reservoir might be opened on Saturday or Sunday in case the rain continues, news agency PTI reported. The collector warned people living downstream the Idukki dam and along the banks of Periyar river to remain cautious.

During the period between October 1 and 12, Kerala received 86 per cent excess rainfall, as per IMD data. Normal rainfall expected from October 1 to 12 was 392.9 mm, however, the state has so far received 732.4 mm rain during the said period, the IMD added.