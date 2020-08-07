Kerala rains: IMD issues red alert; several missing after landslide in Idukki

Rescue teams deployed to Meppadi in Wayanad after a landslide. (Source: PRD) Rescue teams deployed to Meppadi in Wayanad after a landslide. (Source: PRD)

Kerala Rains: Several people are reported missing after heavy rainfall caused a landslide in Kerala’s Idukki district on Friday. The landslide occurred at a tea plantation in Rajamala area near Munnar this morning, where around 80 people reside. Debris from the landslide had fallen across the plantation. There is no official confirmation of casualties.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been rushed to the spot to conduct rescue and relief operations. Read news in Malayalam

Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains for the last three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday sounded a red alert in Idukki, Wayanad and Malappuram districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. The weather agency also issued an orange alert for most other parts of the state, including Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, till Sunday, August 9.

In other news, a landslide occurred in Meppadi in Wayanad district on Friday morning. Rescue teams have been deployed in the area to aid residents.

On Thursday, the rains caused extensive damage in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts. So far, the state has reported 31 rain-related deaths since the season began in June, according to PTI.

Several parts of Kerala have also reported power failures due to the rains.

A red alert is sounded when there is rainfall over 20 cm, while orange indicates rainfall between 6 to 20 cm of rain.

