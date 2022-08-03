Kerala Rains Live Updates: Aluva Mahadeva Temple in Kochi submerged as Periyar River water levels rise; red alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur

'Flood tourism' will not be permitted: Kerala Minister

As rains continued in Kerala, state Revenue Minister K Rajan on Wednesday said that people should strictly avoid going to areas which are inundated or flooded as part of a growing trend of 'flood tourism' and warned that police would be used to remove such persons. Rajan said there is a growing trend among people to visit areas which are flooded and try to enter the waters there or catch fish and the same should be avoided as it creates an additional burden on the authorities carrying out relief and rescue operations.

He gave the example of an elephant being stranded for hours in the Chalakudy river on Tuesday morning, news reports of which led to a large number of people arriving at that place and creating a problem for the local authorities. 'Such activities in flooded areas would not be permitted at all and if necessary, police assistance would be sought to remove such persons,' he said. (PTI)