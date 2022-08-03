Kerala Rains Live Updates: Aluva Mahadeva Temple in Kochi submerged as Periyar River water levels rise; red alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur

Kerala Rains Live Updates: The Aluva Mahadeva Temple in Kochi was half-submerged on Wednesday morning as the water levels of the Periyar river continued to rise amid heavy rainfall in Kerala, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert warning in several districts, including Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad. Extremely heavy showers are expected across isolated parts of southern India, including Kerala and Karnataka over the next two days, according to the IMD.
12 people lost their lives in different rain related incidents in Kerala since Sunday, officials said. Amidst heavy rainfall in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’, warning of heavy rainfall, in 10 districts of Kerala, and an ‘orange’ alert in the rest. In fact, the weather body has issued red alerts in different districts till August 4 — the highest rainfall warning has been issued for 10 districts on August 3, and nine districts on August 4.
As rains continued in Kerala, state Revenue Minister K Rajan on Wednesday said that people should strictly avoid going to areas which are inundated or flooded as part of a growing trend of 'flood tourism' and warned that police would be used to remove such persons. Rajan said there is a growing trend among people to visit areas which are flooded and try to enter the waters there or catch fish and the same should be avoided as it creates an additional burden on the authorities carrying out relief and rescue operations.
He gave the example of an elephant being stranded for hours in the Chalakudy river on Tuesday morning, news reports of which led to a large number of people arriving at that place and creating a problem for the local authorities. 'Such activities in flooded areas would not be permitted at all and if necessary, police assistance would be sought to remove such persons,' he said. (PTI)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert warning in several districts, including Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad. Extremely heavy showers are expected across isolated parts of southern India, including Kerala and Karnataka over the next two days, according to the IMD.
The Aluva Mahadeva Temple in Kochi was half-submerged on Wednesday morning as the water levels of the Periyar river continued to rise amid heavy rainfall in Kerala, ANI reported.