Kerala rains Live Updates: IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts as state braces for more rainfall

Kerala Rain News Today Latest Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for three districts — Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki — and a yellow alert for five districts (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram) today as Kerala braces for more rainfall.

The agency has also issued warnings about strong winds in the state till October 24.

Keeping in mind last week’s devastating landslides in Idukki and Kottayam districts, the Kerala government, for the first time, has started evacuating people residing in landslide-prone areas in the eastern hills of the state. The district administrations have also readied fishermen with boats to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

IMD data shows that the southern state has received 135 per cent excess rain during between October 1 and 19. During the heavy spell on October 16 when the IMD issued a Red alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall, numerous incidents of landslides and other rain-related accidents were reported from the south-central districts of Kerala, resulting in at least 27 deaths. The season’s rainfall data on IMD’s website shows that the normal rainfall for the period of October 1 to 19 was 192.7 mm whereas the actual rainfall was 453.5 mm.