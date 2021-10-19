scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Kerala rains Live Updates: Death toll rises to 27, more rain predicted from tomorrow

Kerala rains Live Updates: The state government has sounded an alert in downstream areas of the Idukki dam, including suburban areas of Kochi, and begun evacuating families that could be affected by the likely flash floods.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi, New Delhi |
Updated: October 19, 2021 10:38:43 am
Kerala rains, kerala landslides, kerala news, IMD kerala forecast, Kerala weather update, kerala rains live, kerala govt, kerala latest news updateNavy and NDRF have recovered more bodies from under the debris at Koottickal in Kottayam district and Kokkayar in neighbouring Idukki district. (PTI)

Kerala rains Live News Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain for three days beginning October 20 in several parts of Kerala. The state government has sounded an alert in downstream areas of the Idukki dam, including suburban areas of Kochi, and begun evacuating families that could be affected by the likely flash floods.

The Kerala government will open the shutters of the Idukki dam on Tuesday as the state’s largest reservoir, which accounts for more than 93 per cent of its live storage capacity, is rapidly filling up after heavy rain.

Meanwhile, with the Navy and NDRF recovering more bodies from under the debris at Koottickal in Kottayam district and Kokkayar in neighbouring Idukki district, the death toll in the devastating landslides and flash floods climbed to 27 on Monday. According to the state disaster management authority, the toll from rain-related incidents rose to 38 since October 12.

According to the state government’s figures, while 13 bodies were recovered from the landslide-hit area of Plappally in Koottickal panchayat, nine were retrieved from Kokkayar. Early Monday morning, as rain abated and rescue operations resumed in Kokkayar, the body of seven-year-old Sachu Shahul was the last to be found. Rescue operations are going on to find the whereabouts of Ancy, a woman who had gone missing near the area where the panchayat office is located during the landslide.

Live Blog

Kerala rains Live updates: death toll rises to 27, 38 since October 14; IMD predicts heavy rains from Wednesday; Kerala to open Idukki dam, 2 others today; evacuations on. Follow to get all the latest updates here

10:38 (IST)19 Oct 2021
High-level review meeting headed by CM Vijayan is in progress

A high-level review meeting headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is in progress in Thiruvananthapuram to take stock of the rising water levels in dams and reservoirs across the state as well as damages inflicted by the floods and landslides in the past few days. The reopening of colleges and other higher educational institutions following the Covid lockdown has been delayed to October 25 now.

10:37 (IST)19 Oct 2021
An orange alert was sounded at Idukki dam

An orange alert was sounded at the Idukki dam at 7 am Monday after the water level in the reservoir touched 2396.86 ft. The full reservoir level is 2403 ft. Ernakulam collector Jafar Malik said in a Facebook post that the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which manages the dam and generates power from it, has conveyed that the water level in the dam is likely to touch the red alert level of 2397.86 ft by Monday evening and the upper rule level of 2398.86 ft by Tuesday morning.

10:32 (IST)19 Oct 2021
There have been deaths by drowning in Kozhikode, Thrissur and Palakkad districts

Additionally, there have been deaths by drowning in Kozhikode, Thrissur and Palakkad districts. On Saturday, two people drowned when the car they were travelling in was swept away by floodwaters in the Kanjar area of Idukki district.

10:22 (IST)19 Oct 2021
Kerala floods and landslides: Death toll rises to 27, IMD predicts more rain from Wednesday

The death toll following floods and landslides in Kerala climbed up to 27 on Monday as more bodies were recovered from under the debris at Koottickal in Kottayam district and Kokkayar in neighbouring Idukki district.

According to the state government’s figures, while 13 bodies were recovered from the landslide-hit area of Plappally in Koottickal panchayat, nine were retrieved from Kokkayar. Early Monday morning, as rain abated and rescue operations resumed in Kokkayar, the body of seven-year-old Sachu Shahul was the last to be found. Rescue operations are going on to find the whereabouts of Ancy, a woman who had gone missing near the area where the panchayat office is located during the landslide.

10:14 (IST)19 Oct 2021
Hello and welcome to our Kerala rains Live blog

Hello and welcome to our Kerala rains Live blog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain for three days beginning October 20 in several parts of Kerala, and the death toll following landslides and flash floods has climbed to 27. Follow this space to get all thge latest updates!

Kerala rains, kerala landslides, kerala news, IMD kerala forecast, Kerala weather update The death toll in the devastating landslides and flash floods climbed to 27 on Monday. (File)

Kerala landslides and floods Live Updates:

An orange alert was sounded at the Idukki dam at 7 am Monday after the water level in the reservoir touched 2396.86 ft. The full reservoir level is 2403 ft. Ernakulam collector Jafar Malik said in a Facebook post that the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which manages the dam and generates power from it, has conveyed that the water level in the dam is likely to touch the red alert level of 2397.86 ft by Monday evening and the upper rule level of 2398.86 ft by Tuesday morning.

A high-level review meeting headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is in progress in Thiruvananthapuram to take stock of the rising water levels in dams and reservoirs across the state as well as damages inflicted by the floods and landslides in the past few days. The reopening of colleges and other higher educational institutions following the Covid lockdown has been delayed to October 25 now.

Rainfall is expected to resume from Wednesday again, courtesy a fresh spell of easterly wave which likely to affect parts of southern India. The IMD has declared a code yellow alert in 11 of the 14 districts on that day.

Revenue Minister K Rajan has made it clear that with more rain predicted in the state in the forthcoming days, pilgrims cannot be allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple for the festivities associated with the Thulam month. Those stationed in the base camp of Nilakkal must return home, he requested.

Explained: Why October’s been so rainy

Kerala rains, kerala landslides, kerala news, IMD kerala forecast, Kerala weather update, kerala rains live, kerala govt, kerala latest news update Rain clouds fill the sky as people travel in a ferry in Kochi, Kerala, Monday, Oct.18, 2021. (AP)

The monsoon is over but several parts of the country are still receiving rainfall. Delhi, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, for example, have received very high rainfall in the last few days, resulting in loss of life and property in some places. Delhi has just had one of its wettest 24-hour periods in several decades.

Scientists say a combination of factors — delayed monsoon and development of low-pressure areas at multiple places — have resulted in these rainfall events at several places.

Rain in October is not unusual. October is considered a month for transition, during which the southwest monsoon withdraws and gives way to the northeast monsoon that largely affects southern peninsular India, mainly on the eastern side.

