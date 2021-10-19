Kerala rains Live Updates: Death toll rises to 27, more rain predicted from tomorrow

Navy and NDRF have recovered more bodies from under the debris at Koottickal in Kottayam district and Kokkayar in neighbouring Idukki district. (PTI)

Kerala rains Live News Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain for three days beginning October 20 in several parts of Kerala. The state government has sounded an alert in downstream areas of the Idukki dam, including suburban areas of Kochi, and begun evacuating families that could be affected by the likely flash floods.

The Kerala government will open the shutters of the Idukki dam on Tuesday as the state’s largest reservoir, which accounts for more than 93 per cent of its live storage capacity, is rapidly filling up after heavy rain.

Meanwhile, with the Navy and NDRF recovering more bodies from under the debris at Koottickal in Kottayam district and Kokkayar in neighbouring Idukki district, the death toll in the devastating landslides and flash floods climbed to 27 on Monday. According to the state disaster management authority, the toll from rain-related incidents rose to 38 since October 12.

According to the state government’s figures, while 13 bodies were recovered from the landslide-hit area of Plappally in Koottickal panchayat, nine were retrieved from Kokkayar. Early Monday morning, as rain abated and rescue operations resumed in Kokkayar, the body of seven-year-old Sachu Shahul was the last to be found. Rescue operations are going on to find the whereabouts of Ancy, a woman who had gone missing near the area where the panchayat office is located during the landslide.