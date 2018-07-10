Brace for very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, Met Department warns Kerala

The rainfall comes after an interval of a few days when most areas in the state remained dry. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) The rainfall comes after an interval of a few days when most areas in the state remained dry. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a continuation of the heavy rains which have been lashing most of the districts in Kerala since Sunday night. The rainfall comes after an interval of a few days when most areas in the state remained dry.

“What we are experiencing now is the active phase of the southwest monsoon which is predicted to continue for a few days,” said Met Department director Santhosh.

The IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall (12-20cm in 24 hours) at a few places on Tuesday and heavy rainfall on the subsequent days. Districts of Idukki, Wayanad, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur, in particular, will receive more rainfall than the rest. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely to occur in these places.

Schools and colleges in Idukki and Ernakulam districts have been given a holiday on Tuesday.

Due to strong winds from the westerly direction with speeds reaching 35-45 gusting to 60kmph likely along and off the Kerala coast and Lakshadweep, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Sea conditions are predicted to be rough to very rough over southwest, central and north Arabian sea.

The State Disaster Management Authority is keeping an eye especially on the hilly terrains of Idukki and Wayanad for chances of landslide and damage to roads.

