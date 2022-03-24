Kerala: Private bus operators begin indefinite strike, seek hike in fares

Private buses in Kerala went off the roads on Thursday as part of an indefinite strike demanding revision in fares following surge in fuel prices.

The association of private bus operators in the state demand that the minimum rate be hiked from Rs 8 to Rs 12, the per km rate be increased to Rs 1.10 and student concession fares be increased from Rs 2 to Rs 6.

The ruling LDF government has agreed to revise the bus fares as it acknowledges the financial constraints of private bus operators who have been struggling due to the fuel price hike and a slowdown in demand following the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it has not specified which of the demands it intends to accept and the date from which the revision in fares can be implemented.

Transport minister Antony Raju said the operators must withdraw the strike considering the government has agreed to revise the fares. He added that the strike would be extremely painful for students who are appearing for various exams.

“The strike appears to be a ploy by the trade unions to imply that the revision in bus fares was made under their pressure. When the decision to revise fares has already been made, why are they continuing with the strike?” Raju asked.

Though the state-run bus corporation (KSRTC) promised to run additional services on Thursday, they haven’t done so due to shortage of staff.

Kerala has over 12,000 private buses of which only about 5,500 have returned to the roads following the lifting of the Covid-induced lockdown.