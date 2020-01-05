Follow Us:
Sunday, January 05, 2020

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-425 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 70 lakh!

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-425 Today Results: The Official results will be available at http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Published: January 5, 2020
Kerala State Pournami Lottery RN-425 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Sunday will announce the results of Kerala State Pournami Lottery RN-425. The first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

