Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-409 Today Results: First prize worth is Rs 70 lakh!

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-409 Today Results: The live results are announced at 3 pm. Official results are available now at http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

Kerala Pournami Lottery Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-409. While the first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, in case of the amount being more than Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

The live results are announced at 3 pm. Official results are available now at http://www.keralalotteries.com/. While the price of the entire book is Rs 750,  a single ticket costs Rs 30.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

