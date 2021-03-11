Kerala polls: The curious case of CPM ‘expelling’ a candidate fielded by LDF

The purported grouse of the local committee was that Dr Jacob didn't inform the local leadership of her plan to contest from Piravom on a KC(M) ticket.

In an interesting twist ahead of the Assembly elections in Kerala, a local committee of the CPI(M) ‘expelled’ a member who has been nominated as a candidate by the Kerala Congress (M) in the Piravom Assembly constituency. The KC(M) is a constituent of the CPM-led LDF.

A day after Dr Sindhumol Jacob, a homoeopathy doctor by profession, was fielded by the KC(M) in Piravom, the Uzhavoor local committee of the CPM released a statement announcing her expulsion from the party for “anti-party activities”. She was a member of the Uzhavoor North branch committee of the party.

The purported grouse of the local committee was that Dr Jacob didn’t inform the local leadership of her plan to contest from Piravom on a KC(M) ticket.

However, she told reporters that she had always fought elections as a CPM-backed Independent and that apart from her branch membership, she did not hold any other organisational positions. She also said that the state leadership of the CPI(M) was aware of the decision of KC(M) to field her in Piravom.

Dr Jacob is currently a block panchayat vice-president in Kottayam district and was earlier the president of the Uzhavoor panchayat. Her name was discussed as a potential candidate by the CPI(M) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Dr Jacob, who is a resident of Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam district, is a surprise choice by the KC(M), especially because she is not a member of the regional party. Reports said she was offered the ticket in Piravom as she belonged to the Jacobite faction of the Malankara Syrian Church which holds sway in the region. The seat currently rests with Anoop Jacob of the Kerala Congress (Jacob), an ally of the Congress.

Meanwhile, Jils Periappuram, a young leader of the KC(M) who was reportedly in the reckoning for the Piravom seat, quit the party, alleging that Jose K Mani, the leader of KC(M), sold the seat in exchange for money. He was a state vice-president of the Youth Front, the youth wing of the party. There’s also resentment brewing in the ranks of the party leadership in Piravom against importing a candidate from outside.