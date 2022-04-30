Kerala politician PC George says Muslims’ restaurants lace drinks with drug causing impotence

Senior Kerala politician and former Kerala Congress (M) leader PC George has courted controversy again, saying that drinks sold at Muslim-run restaurants in the state are laced with medicine causing impotence.

Addressing the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan in the state capital on Friday, George said restaurants run by Muslims should be avoided because they used a certain “drop that causes impotence”. “By sterilizing men and women, they hope to seize the country,’’ said George.

George repeated his earlier allegation that Muslims spit on food three times. “Why should we eat their spit? Their scholars say the spit is perfume,” he said.

Calling for a boycott of Muslims’ commercial establishments, George said Muslims were starting businesses in non-Muslim areas to pocket the money of other communities. Such businesses should be boycotted, he said.

George said Hindu and Christian women were reluctant to give birth to more babies. “Muslim women are doing that very sincerely. I should congratulate them. They are moving towards the aim of seizing this Hindu rashtra. Both Hindu and Christian women should beget at least four babies. I always put this demand before couples whenever I attend their marriages. Some of them happily agree to my suggestion,’’ he said.

George said he had always wanted India to be declared a Hindu rashtra. “Hindus do not know how to retaliate. They are retreating out of fear,’’ he said.

George’s controversial comments evoked protests from political leaders. Indian Union Muslim League leader PK Firoz complained to police demanding George be booked. “George had deliberately tried to insult the Muslim community and create fissures in Kerala, where people live with communal harmony. His attempt to foment trouble in society should not be allowed,’’ said Firoz.

Congress leaders Shafi Parambil and VT Balram also came out against George, who had once served as government chief whip during the party-led United Democratic Front’s rule from 2011 to 2016.

Balram said police should register a case against George and put him behind bars. “What prevents Kerala Police from registering a case against George? He is repeatedly spreading venom at public places,’’ said Balram.

George, who is now an independent politician, was with the UDF for most of his 33-year-long political career. However, when the CPM was in power from 2006 to 2011, he leaned towards the Left Democratic Front. Later, he fought an Assembly election as an independent from Poonjar and defeated the Congress, CPM and the BJP. For a short period later, he tried his luck with the NDA, but soon walked out of the BJP-led front. In the 2021 elections, George fought as an independent but lost.