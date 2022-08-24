scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Kerala Police book MLA K T Jaleel over his Azad Kashmir remark

On Tuesday, a judicial magistrate court at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta had directed the police to register a case against Jaleel, an MLA from Thavanaur in the Malappuram district. The court issued the directions while acting upon a petition moved by RSS leader Arun Mohan.

The Kerala Police Wednesday registered a case against CPI(M)-backed legislator and former higher education minister K T Jaleel in connection with his recent controversial remarks on Kashmir.

The Keezhvaipur police in the Pathanamthitta district registered the case under section 153 B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and as per section two of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Jaleel’s Facebook post on the eve of Independence Day triggered a controversy after he referred to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as “Azad Kashmir”. In his post, Jaleel also referred to Jammu and Kashmir as “India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir’’ and even criticised the Centre’s decision to revoke the erstwhile state’s special status.

The post sparked protests in Kerala, with the BJP demanding a sedition case against the former higher education minister. As the protests mounted, Jaleel withdrew his comments, saying his Facebook post had been “misconstrued”.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 11:47:00 am
