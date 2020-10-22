Kerala Police files FIR against Kummanam Rajasekharan, others in cheating case

Senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan.

The Kerala Police on Thursday registered a case against former Mizoram governor and senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, among others, based on a complaint of cheating allegedly involving his former personal assistant. Refuting the charges, Rajasekharan said the case was politically-motivated.

The case was filed after C R Harikrishnan, a native of Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district, alleged that Rajasekharan’s ex-personal aide, Praveen, and another person named Vijayan had pocketed Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of making him a partner in a business venture — a factory in Palakkad.

The complainant said he had handed over the money to Praveen when Rajasekharan was the governor.

As the promised venture materialized, Harikrishnan demanded his investment back. But Praveen and his partner, Vijayan, of Kollamkode in Palakkad, refused to hand over the amount.

Harikrishnan approached a few BJP leaders and sought their intervention in the matter. Subsequently, BJP NRI cell chairman Harikumar intervened and after several rounds of mediation, the duo returned Rs 6.25 lakh to the complainant.

Harikrishnan, in his petition, said he had to approach the cops as Praveen and Vijayan refused to return the remaining Rs 28.75 lakh in the last two years.

Harikrishnan said he had met Praveen in the presence of Rajasekharan, who encouraged him to invest in the proposed business venture.

The FIR was registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Act, arraigning Praveen as the first accused and Rajasekharan as the fifth.

Others in the list are Praveen’s business partner VIjayan, his wife Krishaveni and Harikumar.

