Kerala Police K-9 squad to gain more strength with 23 new dogs

The K-9 dog squad of the Kerala Police is set to play a larger role in law enforcement with the addition of 23 new members trained in detecting explosives, prohibited drugs and cadavers. The 23 dogs and their 46 handlers entered the police force after a passing-out parade at the Kerala Police Academy, Thrissur on Thursday.

The team of highly-trained dogs consists of 16 Belgian Malinois, four German Shepherd and one each of Labrador, Golden Retriever and Doberman.

State Police Chief Anil Kant IPS was the chief guest at the parade. The function was also attended by Balram Kumar Upadhyay IPS Additional Director General of Police (Training) & Director of Kerala Police Academy, Sethuraman IPS Kerala Police Academy Inspector General of Police (Training) and other senior officers.

The 12th batch of dogs completed their nine months of intensive training at Kerala Police Academy State Dog Training School since March 2021. While 14 of them are trained to find explosives, five to collect evidence from crime sites (tracker), three to track drugs and narcotics, and another three to find cadavers.

Two of the dogs who are trained to detect explosives will be handed over to Alappuzha K9 Squad and one each to Thiruvananthapuram City, Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Malappuram, Thrissur City, Thrissur Rural, Kozhikode City, Kozhikode Rural, Kannur City, Kannur Rural, Kollam City, Ernakulam Rural, and Kottayam.

Five dogs who had completed training in detection of narcotics will be assigned to Thiruvananthapuram City, Thiruvananthapuram Rural, and Kannur Rural K9 Squads. The dogs trained to track evidence from crime sites will join the squad at Kochi City, Palakkad, Kannur Rural, Idukki, and Thrissur City while those trained to detect cadavers during natural disasters is assigned to the Idukki High Range- K9 Squad.

(Curated by Mona Hareesh, an intern with indianexpress.com based in Kochi)