A ‘pink bloom’ phenomenon is drawing tourists to this Kerala village, but there is a caveat

An invasive aquatic plant has lent a scenic attraction to this otherwise non-descript location in Kozhikode's Perambra. (Picture credict: Suneesh Perambra)

A village in Kerala has been witnessing a surge in tourist footfall amid the pandemic due to a peculiar reason—an invasive aquatic plant that has lent a scenic attraction to this otherwise non-descript location.

Spread over a vast area in Kozhikode’s Avala Pandi near Perambra, this pink flowering plant, which belongs to the family of Cabomba furcata, has attracted widespread interests among social media users. It is locally known as ‘mullan payal’.

Due to a steady surge in the number of tourists, several small-scale vendors have turned up in the area to earn some money out of this ‘pink bloom’ phenomenon. The location has also emerged as a pitstop for several candidates running for the upcoming local body polls in the state, canvassing for votes.

Botanist Dr. P Dileep told ieMalayalam that the plants belonging to the family of Cabomba furcata and Caroliniana have been majorly spotted in Avala Pandi.

A candidate canvassing for votes in Avala Pandi for upcoming Kerala local body polls. (Picture credit: Vibheesh Koduthu) A candidate canvassing for votes in Avala Pandi for upcoming Kerala local body polls. (Picture credit: Vibheesh Koduthu)

He, however, sounded a word of caution. “Although these invasive plants appear attractive, they pose a serious threat to water bodies,” Dr P Dileep said, pointing out that they may be from aquarium escapes. He also attributed the scale of the growth to the Covid pandemic, reasoning that fewer people may have stepped into the narrow canals, leading to its sprawling growth.

This phenomenon was first spotted in Avala Pandi last year, but did not turn out to be this visually appealing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd