Kerala: Man dead as peacock flies into motorbike

Updated: August 16, 2021 8:48:56 pm
A peacock came flying and crashed into a motorbike in Kerala’s Thrissur district, killing one person, on Monday. The bird was also killed in the accident.
The accident took place near Ayyanthole around 9 in the morning when the peacock flew across the road, crashing into a bike that Pramosh (34) and his wife Veena (26) were riding. Following the collision, Pramosh lost control of the vehicle which then hit another bike before ramming into a wall.
While Pramosh succumbed to injuries, Veena and Dhanesh — the person riding the other bike — were admitted to the hospital with bruises. Both of them are said to be out of danger.
Pramosh was an employee of a private bank. He got married to Veena just four months ago.
Forest department officials took away the bird’s remains for burial.
