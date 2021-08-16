scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 16, 2021
Must Read

Kerala: Man dead as peacock flies into motorbike

The accident took place near Ayyanthole around 9 in the morning when the peacock flew across the road, crashing into a bike that Pramosh (34) and his wife Veena (26) were riding.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi |
Updated: August 16, 2021 8:48:56 pm
The bird was also killed in the accident.

A peacock came flying and crashed into a motorbike in Kerala’s Thrissur district, killing one person, on Monday. The bird was also killed in the accident.

The accident took place near Ayyanthole around 9 in the morning when the peacock flew across the road, crashing into a bike that Pramosh (34) and his wife Veena (26) were riding. Following the collision, Pramosh lost control of the vehicle which then hit another bike before ramming into a wall.

The bike after accident.

While Pramosh succumbed to injuries, Veena and Dhanesh — the person riding the other bike — were admitted to the hospital with bruises. Both of them are said to be out of danger.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Pramosh was an employee of a private bank. He got married to Veena just four months ago.

Click here for more

Forest department officials took away the bird’s remains for burial.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 16: Latest News

Advertisement