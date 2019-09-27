Pala election results live updates: Counting of postal votes begins

Pala By-Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: For over half a century, the Pala Assembly constituency stood behind one man — Kerala Congress (M) chief K M Mani. But after 54 years, constituents will chose a new representative. The seat went to polls earlier this week on Monday, registering a 71.41 per cent voter turnout. The KC(M) has fielded Mani loyalist Jose Tom, who contested the poll as an UDF-backed Independent owing to internal politics. He was up against LDF candidate and NCP leader Mani C Kappan and BJP’s Kottayam district president N Hari.

The results today are crucial for the KC(M) as a setback will not only be a blot on Mani’s legacy, but also indicate a clear message for the party which has held the seat since its inception. A win would also help seal the cracks within.

Further, the results would be an insight to a larger political political picture in central Kerala where both LDF and NDA have been reaching out to the regional party which has a support base among Christians. It could also indicate trends ahead of the bye-elections to five more assembly constituencies on October 21.