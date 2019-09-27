Pala election results live updates: Counting of postal votes beginshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala/kerala-pala-by-election-results-2019-live-updates-km-mani-cpm-congress-bjp-tom-jose-mani-c-kappan-n-hair/
Pala election results live updates: Counting of postal votes begins
Pala Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The KC(M) has fielded Jose Tom, who contested as an UDF-backed Independent. He was up against LDF candidate and NCP leader Mani C Kappan and BJP's Kottayam district president N Hari.
Pala By-Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: For over half a century, the Pala Assembly constituency stood behind one man — Kerala Congress (M) chief K M Mani. But after 54 years, constituents will chose a new representative. The seat went to polls earlier this week on Monday, registering a 71.41 per cent voter turnout. The KC(M) has fielded Mani loyalist Jose Tom, who contested the poll as an UDF-backed Independent owing to internal politics. He was up against LDF candidate and NCP leader Mani C Kappan and BJP’s Kottayam district president N Hari.
The results today are crucial for the KC(M) as a setback will not only be a blot on Mani’s legacy, but also indicate a clear message for the party which has held the seat since its inception. A win would also help seal the cracks within.
Further, the results would be an insight to a larger political political picture in central Kerala where both LDF and NDA have been reaching out to the regional party which has a support base among Christians. It could also indicate trends ahead of the bye-elections to five more assembly constituencies on October 21.
Live Blog
Kerala Pala Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes is underway; results to be declared by noon. Read latest news and updates in Malayalam.
Welcome to the live blog!
A very warm good-morning to our readers. If you're in Pala, I'm sure you would be craning your necks to see who's ahead in the heated political contest out there. And we're here to tell you who's ahead.
For those who don't have the context, today is an important day for the voters of Pala constituency in Kerala. Votes will be counted to find out who will represent Pala in the Kerala state assembly. For the longest time, an astounding period of 54 years, Pala was represented by KM Mani, the veteran chief of the Kerala Congress (M), who holds the record of winning 13 elections on the trot. After his death in April this year, the seat fell vacant.
On Monday, the voters of Pala queued up to cast their votes to select their new MLA. The contest is between Jose Tom Pulikkunnel of the UDF, Mani C Kappan of the LDF and N Hari of the NDA.
Kerala Pala By-Election Results 2019 live updates:
The Pala Assembly constituency went to polls on September 23, the results of which will be declared today. Counting of votes began at 8 am and the trends are likely to be known before noon. The election was necessitated after the death of former finance minister and Kerala Congress (M) chief K M Mani. He had held the seat for the last 54 years.
The Election Commission recorded a 72 per cent voter turn out on Monday, with 1.79 lakh voters exercising their franchise. There were 13 candidates in the fray including Jose Tom, who contested the poll as a UDF-backed Independent, LDF candidate and NCP leader Mani C Kappan and BJP's Kottayam district president N Hari.
Welcome to the live blog!
A very warm good-morning to our readers. If you're in Pala, I'm sure you would be craning your necks to see who's ahead in the heated political contest out there. And we're here to tell you who's ahead.
For those who don't have the context, today is an important day for the voters of Pala constituency in Kerala. Votes will be counted to find out who will represent Pala in the Kerala state assembly. For the longest time, an astounding period of 54 years, Pala was represented by KM Mani, the veteran chief of the Kerala Congress (M), who holds the record of winning 13 elections on the trot. After his death in April this year, the seat fell vacant.
On Monday, the voters of Pala queued up to cast their votes to select their new MLA. The contest is between Jose Tom Pulikkunnel of the UDF, Mani C Kappan of the LDF and N Hari of the NDA.