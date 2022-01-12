scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Kerala reports 76 new Omicron cases, tally rises to 421

Health Minister Veena George said an Omicron cluster has been formed at a private nursing college in Pathanamthitta district where students were believed to have got infected from a person who had recently come from abroad.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
January 12, 2022 12:34:27 pm
Locals at the seashore during sunset at Beypore in Kozhikode. (PTI Photo/File)

Kerala on Wednesday reported 76 new Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. Besides, an Omicron cluster has emerged in Pathanamthitta district, said Health Minister Veena George.

The minister said the cluster has been reported at a private nursing college where students were believed to have got infected from a person who had recently come from abroad. Of the 76 new cases confirmed, 59 had travelled from low-risk countries, seven from high-risk countries and nine infected through contact.

So far, 421 Omicron cases have been reported in Kerala while 290 of them are people who had travelled from countries considered low-risk.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases have gone up in Kerala and the test positivity rate has jumped from 4 per cent to 14 per cent during the last week.

