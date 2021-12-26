Kerala: 19 more Omicron cases detected, state’s tally goes up to 57

Kerala on Sunday reported 19 more Omicron cases, taking the state’s tally of infections due to the new Covid-19 variant up to 57.

Of the 19 cases reported on Sunday, three people were close contacts of persons who had been infected earlier while the rest had a history of international travel.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said people should remain on high alert as there is a sharp increase in Omicron cases in the state. “People coming from abroad should strictly follow Covid protocols. Symptomatic persons should seek medical aid,’’ she said.

Recently, an Omicron case was detected in the state through sentinel surveillance during the course of which people in a community are randomly tested. Health department sources said that the 51-year-old male, a native of Kannur, had returned from Qatar two months ago, much before the Omicron variant was detected in South Africa.

“He was one of the primary contacts of a person who was infected. He had tested positive on December 9. As part of our regular sentinel surveillance, we collect samples randomly. The sample of this particular person was collected during such an exercise and sent for genome sequencing,’’ sources said.

Public health expert Dr N M Arun said the detection of the Omicron case during sentinel surveillance indicates that the variant has been present in the community. “If we ramp up testing, more cases would be detected. If we test more people from communities which have no travel history, we will find more people who are infected,” he said.