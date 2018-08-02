Kerala: Old building collapses in Palakkad, some believed to be trapped

Kerala: Reports say that 4-6 people have been taken to nearby hospitals, a few others are believed to be trapped under the rubble. Kerala: Reports say that 4-6 people have been taken to nearby hospitals, a few others are believed to be trapped under the rubble.

An old three-storey building, right in the middle of Palakkad town, collapsed earlier Thursday.

The building, right next to the Municipal Bus Stand, in the town used to house shops that sold and repaired cell-phones. Rescue operations, led by the district police chief, are in progress. Bulldozers have been brought in to clear the rubble to help in the rescue of those trapped.

Reports say that 4-6 people have been taken to nearby hospitals, a few others are believed to be trapped under the rubble. According to preliminary reports, the shifting of a pillar may have caused the collapse. A large crowd has gathered at the spot inconveniencing the rescue operations.

