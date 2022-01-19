Day after testing positive, Kerala nurse found dead at home

A 45-year-old nursing officer at the government taluk hospital of Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala, who had tested positive for Covid-19 Monday, was found dead at her home Tuesday.

P S Saritha had been on duty at the Covid care centre for four days from January 8. Monday, she tested positive for Covid-19 and opted for home isolation as there were no major symptoms necessitating hospitalization.

Tuesday, she was found dead at her home. Saritha is survived by her husband Yesumani and two children. State Health Minister Veena George condoled the death of the health care worker.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases continued to sweep Kerala in its third wave. Tuesday, the test positivity rate (TPR) rose to 35.27 per cent. The situation is more severe in Thiruvananthapuram where the TPR has touched 47.8 per cent. Correspondingly, there is a slight increase in the number of patients seeking hospitalization.