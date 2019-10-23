Kerala Nun rape case: Franco Mulakkal accused of online harassment by victim

The Kerala nun who accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape has filed a fresh complaint alleging online harassment by Mulakkal and his supporters. In her complaint to the Kerala Women’s Commission, she claimed Mulakkal is using social media platforms to defame her. She also alleged that Mulakkal and his supporters were circulating videos identifying her. Read in Malayalam

“The video is intended to disrespect, abuse, intimidate and influence the witness, victim and the investigative team,” the complainant said.

The nun said Mulakkal’s actions were in violation of the bail conditions laid down by the Kerala High Court and sought the state women commission’s intervention in the matter.

Mulkkal has been summoned to appear in the Kottayam Additional session court on November 11.

Meanwhile, in August, expelled nun Sister Lucy Kalappura, who had led protests against Mulakkal, was issued a showcause notice by Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) in Kerala. The FCC demanded she withdraws her police complaint against a local superior nun and issues an apology for the same.

Sister Lucy had filed a police complaint about wrongful confinement by the nuns at the convent. Following her expulsion, Sr Lucy was asked to leave the premises by the congregation. She, however, continued to stay there.

Mulakkal, currently out on bail, was arrested last year following allegations by the nun that he repeatedly raped her at the Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016.