Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-217 Today Results: First prize worth Rs 70 lakh

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-217 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of the Nirmal Lottery NR-217 on Friday. The first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is worth Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize is Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The results will begin streaming at 3 pm on keralalotteries.com. The official result will be released at 4 pm. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws —Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.