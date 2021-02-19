Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-212 Today Results: Live results from 3 pm

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-212 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Friday will announce the results of Nirmal Lottery NR-212. The first prize will bag a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the runner up will win Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The official results are available on keralalotteries.com. The live results will stream from 3 pm, while the official result will be declared 4 pm onward.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws —Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.