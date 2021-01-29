scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 29, 2021
Breaking News

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-209 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 209 Today Results: While the first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 70 lakh, the second and the third winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 29, 2021 1:45:37 pm
kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, nirmal lottery, nirmal lottery result, nirmal lottery nr 209 result, kerala lottery result nr 209, kerala lottery result nr 209 today, kerala lottery result today, lottery results kerala, kerala lottery results, kerala lottery normal results todayThe official results are available on keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-209 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will on Friday announce the results of Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-209. While the first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 70 lakh, the second and the third winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-209 Today Results

The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Click here for more

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws —Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement