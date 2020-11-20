Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-199 Today Results: First prize worth Rs 70 lakh

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. (Photo source: ieMalayalam.com)

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-199 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will Friday announce the results of the Nirmal Lottery NR-199. The first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, the second worth Rs 10 lakh, and the third worth Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The official results will be available on keralalotteries.com. The results will be announced from 3 pm. The final result will be declared at 4 pm.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organizes four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

