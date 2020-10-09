Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-193 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 70 lakh!

Kerala Lottery Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-193 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Friday will announce the results of Nirmal Lottery NR-193. The first prize winner is a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is of Rs 10 lakh, while third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh.

The consolation prize is of Rs 8,000. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

